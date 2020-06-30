York City to close road to allow for additional outdoor dining space

Four restaurants in York City will soon utilize a closed portion of North George Street on weekends to expand their outdoor dining settings amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 100 block of North George Street will close every Friday evening and again on Saturday and Sunday afternoons from July 10 to Sept. 7. The move aims to bring more business to restaurants that have taken a financial hit during the pandemic, Downtown York announced Tuesday in a news release.

The Handsome Cab, Rockfish Public House, Tutoni's and The Left Bank will all utilize the street space. They will soon post their hours of operation to their respective websites, the release states.

"Pedestrian safety and minimal traffic disruptions have been prioritized with this street closure," said Mandy Arnold, owner of The Left Bank. "The restaurants of Restaurant Row are anxious to safely serve their customers in an environment where everyone feels comfortable."

All restaurants but Tutoni's will offer their traditional menus. Tutoni's has opted to offer a limited pasta menu and its mobile bar on Fridays and Saturdays.

The portion of North George Street will be closed during the following times:

Friday: From 5:30 p.m. to 2 a.m.

From 5:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday: From 1 p.m. to 2 a.m.

From 1 p.m. to 2 a.m. Sunday: From 1 p.m. to 2 a.m.

On-street parking will be prohibited beginning 1 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday and Sunday to allow for restaurants to set up their outdoor seating.

Sidewalks will also remain open, and restaurants will still offer curbside pickup

There ha been 1,515 cases of COVID-19 in York County as of noon Tuesday. There have also been 48 deaths linked to the virus.

