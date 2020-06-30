Stalled duplex project in Springettsbury gets permit renewed

Springettsbury Township officals on Thursday renewed the permit of a long-stalled duplex project that has frustrated neighbors.

The township Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to grant a six-month permit to the developer of the project located at the intersection of Eastern Boulevard and South Royal Street.

The duplex project, which began more than two years ago, ran into issues with financing. Contractors also uncovered a "tremendous" number of rocks, the construction permit expired and a telephone poll later removed all contributed to its delay, according to Andy Kagen, an attorney representing developer Eastern Boulevard LLC.

But a new developer, Paul Collins, is involved with the project project now, according to Ray Markey Jr., Springettsbury Township's code enforcement officer. Collins' general contracting firm is based in York City, according to the firm's website.

"I want to do whatever we can do to help them get this done faster," said board Chairperson Mark Swomley Thursday night.

The previous permit extension expired in November, Markey said.

During the meeting, supervisors raised concerns for granting a permit extension if the project would continue to stall in completion.

"The crystal ball isn't quite clear," Swomley said.

The project, however, has shown progress and Markey said he expects the project to be finished in less than six months.

"The one unit (the developer) already has is just about done and ready for sale. The other unit should follow not long after," Markey said. "I expect it to be completed here very shortly."

Calls Tuesday to Collins seeking comment were not immediately returned.

