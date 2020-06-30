Springettsbury opens applications for township manager position

Springettsbury Township has commenced with the search for a new manager after its previous one "mutually separated" from the township in May.

Though officials have not yet said why former manager Ben Marchant suddenly left the job May 4, a job posting seeking applicants is now live on the township's website.

The township will be accepting resumes until July 11 and can be emailed to hr@springettsbury.com.

According to Springettsbury's website, the township manager acts as the chief executive officer for the township, and is responsible for the "proper and efficient administration of the affairs of the Township."

Supervisors are seeking an applicant with a bachelor's degree in public administration or business administration, with at least five years experience in a senior executive role in municipal government, according to a digital brochure with details about the job.

Marchant was hired for the job in 2016.

At the time of his departure, his salary was $131,968.75 per year, according to Board of Supervisors Chairperson Mark Swomley.

"We wish Mr. Marchant well in his future endeavors," Swomley said in a statement to The York Dispatch. "Springettsbury Township thanks Mr. Marchant for his service."

Attempts to contact Marchant seeking comment about his departure have not been returned.

