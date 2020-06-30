Camp Security seeking volunteers for upcoming archaeological season

Camp Security is seeking volunteers to dig, clean artifacts and take part in laboratory work for the upcoming archaeological work season.

Interested volunteers will have until July 17 to sign up for the first phase of work, which includes excavation and laboratory work, according to a news release from the organization. The first phase will occur from July 22 to July 30.

The deadline to apply for the second phase, which includes surface collection and metal detecting surveys, is Sept. 4. The second phase of work will take place Sept. 10 through Oct. 8

Interested volunteers can sign up at www.campsecurity.org/ or visit the site's Facebook page.

Camp Security, located in Springettsbury Township, was a Revolutionary War camp for British prisoners of war, according to a news release.

