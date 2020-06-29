York County has one new death linked to COVID-19, 21 new cases

York County had its 45th death linked to COVID-19 as of noon Monday, while 21 additional cases brought the total to 1,477 since the outbreak began, the state Department of Health reported.

Statewide, the case total hit 85,988, an increase of 492 over the day prior. There were also eight new deaths. The statewide death toll now sits at 6,614.

There have been 666,901 patients in the state who have tested positive for COVID-19, 21,570 of whom reside in York County.

The age breakdown of those who have been tested in the state are as follows, according to the Health Department:

Nearly 1% are ages 0-4

1% are ages 5-12

2% are ages 13-18

Nearly 7% are ages 19-24

Nearly 37% are ages 25-49

Nearly 25% are ages 50-64

Nearly 28% are ages 65 or older

As of Monday morning, there were more than 10.1 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus worldwide, with 502,500 deaths linked to the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University.

More than 2.5 million cases had been confirmed in the U.S. — by far the most confirmed cases of any country — with the death toll exceeding 125,000.

