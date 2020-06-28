Coroner: One dead in York Township crash involving motorcycle

One person was fatally injured in a crash involving a motorcycle and a car Saturday night, according to York County Coroner Pam Gay.

The crash happened at 8:48 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Cape Horn Road and Chapel Church Road in York Township.

The incident is being investigated by York Area Regional Police.

This article will be updated once more information becomes available.

