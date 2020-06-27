Scattered storms possible for York County Saturday

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for York County and surrounding central Pennsylvania counties for Saturday afternoon and evening.

Scattered severe thunderstorms with damaging winds and heavy downpours are possible, mainly after 2 p.m.

Saturday’s forecast calls for a hot and humid day with mostly cloudy conditions and a high near 90 degrees. Winds will be 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday's forecast is partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely after 2 p.m., with a high near 90. Some of the storms also could produce gusty winds. The chance of precipitation is 50%, the weather service said.

— Ron Musselman can be reached at rmusselman@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @ronmusselman8.

