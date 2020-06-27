Saturday update: One new death linked to COVID-19 in York County

York County had 15 new COVID-19 cases as of noon Saturday, bringing the total to 1,443 since the outbreak began, the state Department of Health reported.

There was one new death recorded in York County, increasing the total death toll to 44.

Statewide, there were 621 additional positive cases of COVID-19, pushing the total to 84,991.

There were 24 new deaths in Pennsylvania, for 6,603 overall. Of that total, 4,528 have occurred in nursing or personal care facilities.

There are 646,780 patients who have tested negative to date, including 21,082 in York County, health officials said.

Nearly 78% of all individuals have recovered from COVID-19.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 17,622 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,193 cases among employees, for a total of 20,815. Approximately 6,446 of our total cases are in health care workers.

