Coroner: Man dies in Jackson Twp. motorcycle crash

A man died Friday night after his motorcycle struck a vehicle in Jackson Township, according to the York County Coroner’s Office.

The man, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:40 p.m.

He was riding west on Route 30 in the eastbound lane, the coroner's office said in a news release Saturday morning.

A Hyundai Tiburon driving in the eastbound lane attempted to swerve to avoid the motorcycle, but the motorcycle struck the car, the report said.

The condition of the other individuals involved in the crash were unknown, the release said. The crash occurred in the 5900 block of West Lincoln Highway.

No autopsy will be conducted on the man, but a routine toxicology will be completed, the report said.

Northern York County Regional Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

