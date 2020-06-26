York County has two new deaths linked to COVID-19, 10 new cases

York County had two new deaths linked to COVID-19 as of noon Friday, pushing the death toll to 43 since the outbreak began, the state Health Department reported.

There were also 1,428 cases reported in York County, an increase of 10 over the day prior. There have been 20,854 patients in the county who have tested negative for COVID-19, roughly 3.2% of the 634,711 total in the state.

Statewide, there were 600 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 84,370. There were also 22 new deaths. The statewide death toll now sits at 6,579.

The age breakdown of those who have been tested in the state are as follows, according to the Health Department:

Nearly 1% are ages 0-4

1% are ages 5-12

2% are ages 13-18

Nearly 7% are ages 19-24

Nearly 37% are ages 25-49

Nearly 25% are ages 50-64

Nearly 28% are ages 65 or older

As of Friday morning, there were more than 9.6 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus worldwide, with 490,000 deaths linked to the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University.

More than 2.4 million cases had been confirmed in the U.S. — by far the most confirmed cases of any country — with the death toll exceeding 124,000.

