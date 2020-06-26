Kane Brown reschedules concert for 2021 York State Fair

Singer Kane Brown has rescheduled his concert for the 2021 York State Fair.

The concert, which was canceled this summer along with the fair because of the coronavirus pandemic, will be held at 8 p.m. on July 26, the fair announced Friday in a news release.

All tickets purchased for the Brown concert will remain valid, including for the seats the ticket holder purchased. Tickets can be refunded starting at 10 a.m. July 8.

More:REO Speedwagon, Styx reschedule concert for 2021 York State Fair

More:Country singer Kane Brown to perform at York State Fair

In October 2017, Brown, 26, became the first artist to have simultaneous No. 1 songs on all five main Billboard country charts. His list of awards includes Male Video of the Year from CMT last year for "Lose It" and three American Music Awards in 2018 for favorite country male artist, favorite country song and favorite country album.

Classic rock bands REO Speedwagon and Styx recently rescheduled their concert for July 24 at the 2021 York State Fair.

— Ron Musselman can be reached at rmusselman@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @ronmusselman8.

>>Like what you’re reading? Not a subscriber? Click here for full access to The York Dispatch’s hard-hitting news, local sports and entertainment.