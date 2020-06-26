Group launches First Friday event focused on Black community
A local grassroots organization will hold York City's first "African American First Friday" event July 3 in an effort to uplift the Black community.
Call to Action Worldwide, a group formed the day after George Floyd died from a Minneapolis police officer kneeling on his neck for several minutes on May 25, will hold the event from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Penn Park.
"The goal of this monthly event series is to create a space that uplifts our black-owned and operated businesses, promotes African and African-American music and arts, and educates the public on African history," according to a Friday news release.
Events will include face painting, games and live entertainment.
Local community leaders are slated to speak, and voter registration stations and vendors will also be available.
The schedule is as follows:
- From 4 p.m. to 5 p.m: Live music entertainment
- From 5 p.m. to 6 p.m: DJ performance by DJ Pooh and DJ CSmoke Williams
- From 6 p.m. to 7 p.m: Basketball contests and games
- From 7 p.m. to 8 p.m: Battle of DJ’s: DJ Pooh, DJ CSmoke Williams, DJ Honda, DJ Pritty, and DJ Clinton
- From 8 p.m. to 10 p.m: DJ and line dancing
Call to Action Worldwide has been an active grassroots organization amid racial unrest and calls for police reform throughout the U.S.
Protests in response to Floyd's and other Black peoples' deaths at the hands of police have prompted nationwide protests, including several demonstrations in York City.
