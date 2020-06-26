Group launches First Friday event focused on Black community

A local grassroots organization will hold York City's first "African American First Friday" event July 3 in an effort to uplift the Black community.

Call to Action Worldwide, a group formed the day after George Floyd died from a Minneapolis police officer kneeling on his neck for several minutes on May 25, will hold the event from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Penn Park.

"The goal of this monthly event series is to create a space that uplifts our black-owned and operated businesses, promotes African and African-American music and arts, and educates the public on African history," according to a Friday news release.

More:York County public defenders protest the death of George Floyd

More:Coronavirus pandemic: Here's what York County's data looks like

Events will include face painting, games and live entertainment.

Local community leaders are slated to speak, and voter registration stations and vendors will also be available.

The schedule is as follows:

From 4 p.m. to 5 p.m : Live music entertainment

: Live music entertainment From 5 p.m. to 6 p.m: DJ performance by DJ Pooh and DJ CSmoke Williams

DJ performance by DJ Pooh and DJ CSmoke Williams From 6 p.m. to 7 p.m: Basketball contests and games

Basketball contests and games From 7 p.m. to 8 p.m: Battle of DJ’s: DJ Pooh, DJ CSmoke Williams, DJ Honda, DJ Pritty, and DJ Clinton

Battle of DJ’s: DJ Pooh, DJ CSmoke Williams, DJ Honda, DJ Pritty, and DJ Clinton From 8 p.m. to 10 p.m: DJ and line dancing

Call to Action Worldwide has been an active grassroots organization amid racial unrest and calls for police reform throughout the U.S.

Protests in response to Floyd's and other Black peoples' deaths at the hands of police have prompted nationwide protests, including several demonstrations in York City.

— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.