Driver injured as tractor-trailer hauling grain overturns

The driver of a tractor-trailer was taken by helicopter to York Hospital early Friday morning after his truck overturned, spilling grain onto the road in Hanover, according to York County 911.

The driver's condition was not available Friday morning. The driver was extricated from the cab following the accident.

The accident occurred in the 700 block of Moul Avenue around 4:30 a.m.

Moul Avenue, near Hillside Medical Center, was closed for a few hours, but was open as of 11:30 a.m. Friday.

The grain had to be unloaded before the truck could be uprighted, according to officials with Hanover Area Fire & Rescue.

