CLOSE Governor Tom Wolf announced a Plan for Pennsylvania that will provide citizens and businesses relief, allow for a safe and expedient reopening, and lay a road to recovery from the challenges and hardships created by the 2019 novel coronavirus. York Dispatch

York County had its 41st death linked to COVID-19 as of noon Thursday, while 18 new cases pushed the county total to 1,418 since the outbreak began, the state Department of Health reported.

Statewide, there were 579 additional cases, bringing the total to 83,770. There were also 39 new deaths in Pennsylvania. The death toll now sits at 6,557.

There have been 621,031 patients in the state who have tested negative for COVID-19, 20,641 of whom reside in York County.

More: Coronavirus pandemic: Here's what York County's data looks like

More: 'Wouldn’t wish on anybody': York City school board makes deep cuts

The age breakdown of those who have been tested in the state are as follows, according to the Health Department:

Nearly 1% are ages 0-4

Nearly 1% are ages 5-12

Nearly 2% are ages 13-18

Nearly 7% are ages 19-24

Nearly 37% are ages 25-49

Nearly 25% are ages 50-64

Nearly 28% are ages 65 or older

As of Thursday morning, there were more than 9.4 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus worldwide, with 483,300 deaths linked to the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University.

More than 2.3 million cases had been confirmed in the U.S. — by far the most confirmed cases of any country — with the death toll approaching 122,000.

— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2020/06/25/york-county-has-18-new-cases-covid-19-one-new-death/3256947001/