Road closure to affect patients, visitors at Apple Hill Health in York Twp.
Construction continues at the Mount Rose Avenue, I-83 junction after Governor Wolf allowed certain projects to resume following the COVID-19 shutdown. York Dispatch
Temporary traffic changes will affect patients and visitors to the Apple Hill Health Campus in York Township this weekend because of ongoing construction of the new WellSpan Heart & Vascular Center.
From 8:30 p.m. Friday until late afternoon on Saturday, Monument Road, from Grantley Road to Entrance 2 of the Apple Hill Health Campus, will be closed to traffic.
The road closure is expected to last less than 24 hours.
All traffic from Grantley Road will follow a short, posted detour to South George Street during the temporary closure. Patients and visitors will need to use South George Street to access the Apple Hill Health Campus.
The new, state-of-the-art WellSpan Heart & Vascular Center is expected to open in early 2021.
