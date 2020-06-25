CLOSE Construction continues at the Mount Rose Avenue, I-83 junction after Governor Wolf allowed certain projects to resume following the COVID-19 shutdown. York Dispatch

Temporary traffic changes will affect patients and visitors to the Apple Hill Health Campus in York Township this weekend because of ongoing construction of the new WellSpan Heart & Vascular Center.

From 8:30 p.m. Friday until late afternoon on Saturday, Monument Road, from Grantley Road to Entrance 2 of the Apple Hill Health Campus, will be closed to traffic.

The road closure is expected to last less than 24 hours.

All traffic from Grantley Road will follow a short, posted detour to South George Street during the temporary closure. Patients and visitors will need to use South George Street to access the Apple Hill Health Campus.

The new, state-of-the-art WellSpan Heart & Vascular Center is expected to open in early 2021.

