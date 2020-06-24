CLOSE VIDEO: Coronavirus symptoms and who is at risk York Dispatch

York County had its 40th death linked to COVID-19 as of noon Wednesday, while 19 new cases pushed the total to 1,400 since the outbreak began, the state Department of Health reported.

Statewide, the case total hit 83,191, an increase of 495 over the day prior. There were also 54 new deaths. The state death toll now stands at 6,515.

There have been 608,217 patients in the state who have tested negative for COVID-19, 20,369 of whom reside in York County.

More: Coronavirus pandemic: Here's what York County's data looks like

More: Wolf: No interest in new lockdown after York County COVID-19 spike

The age breakdown of those who have been tested in the state are as follows, according to the Health Department:

Nearly 1% are ages 0-4

Nearly 1% are ages 5-12

Nearly 2% are ages 13-18

6% are ages 19-24

Nearly 37% are ages 25-49

Nearly 25% are ages 50-64

Nearly 28% are ages 65 or older

As of Wednesday morning, there were nearly 9.3 confirmed cases of the coronavirus worldwide, with 478,200 deaths linked to the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University.

More than 2.3 million cases had been confirmed in the U.S. — by far the most confirmed cases of any country — with the death toll exceeding 121,000.

— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2020/06/24/covid-19-death-toll-hits-40-case-count-hits-1-400-york-county/3249812001/