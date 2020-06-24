Ambulance LOGO (Photo: York Dispatch Photo)

A 78-year-old Windsor Township woman has died from injuries suffered in a March crash, according to the York County Coroner’s Office.

Bonnie Jones, of the 3800 block of Mount Pisgah Road, was pronounced dead at 2:45 a.m. Sunday at her home. Her cause was listed as multiple blunt force trauma due to the crash, according to a news release.

Jones was a passenger in a vehicle driven by her husband around 4:30 p.m. on March 8. The vehicle turned in front of an opposing vehicle, causing it to overturn in the 1500 block of Mount Zion Road in Springettsbury Township, the release said.

The coroner’s office said Jones' health continued to decline after the crash.

