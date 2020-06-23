CLOSE VIDEO: Coronavirus: 6 tips for staying healthy York Dispatch

York County had 30 new COVID-19 cases as of noon Tuesday, bringing the total to 1,381 since the outbreak began, the state Department of Health reported.

Statewide, there were 510 additional positive cases, pushing the total to 82,696.

There were three new deaths recorded in York County, and the total death toll is now 39.

There were 38 new deaths in Pennsylvania, for 6,464 overall. Of that total, 4,410 have occurred in nursing or personal care facilities.

There are 596,407 patients who have tested negative to date, including 20,087 in York County, health officials said.

Nearly 78% of all individuals have recovered from COVID-19.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 17,294 cases of COVID-19 and 3,082 cases among employees, for a total of 20,376 overall. Approximately 6,260 of Pennsylvania's total cases are among health care workers.

On Monday, York County had 55 new cases of the coronavirus, the highest day-over-day increase since the outbreak began. It was a jump health officials partially attributed to widespread testing in nursing homes.

