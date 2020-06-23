LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

York Mayor Michael Helfrich on Monday announced the city's sewer amnesty program is being extended.

The program, which is now slated to last through July 24, offers a one-time, 100% forgiveness option to those who are at or below the federal poverty line and owe $250 or more in sewer and refuse bills.

For example, a family of three with an annual household income of $21,330 or less would qualify under the federal standard. 

There were 52 individuals last week who chose that option, with the city forgiving about $250,000 in debt. 

A second option offers 50% forgiveness for any individual who owes more than $250 — regardless of household income.

A third option offers a 120-month payment plan with 25% off the total money owed. The city was able to put 49 individuals on the payment plan, which would bring in $248,000 over the 10-year period.

Those interested should call 717-849-5223 or email amnesty@yorkcity.org. In-person appointments are available via appointment.

