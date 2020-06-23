Ambulance LOGO (Photo: York Dispatch Photo)

A man died during a three-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in Lower Chanceford Township after his vehicle crossed into opposing traffic, officials said.

He was pronounced dead at 8:34 a.m. in the 4000 block of Delta Road, according to a news release from the York County Coroner's Office.

His name, as well as the cause and manner of his death, will be released after his family has been notified of his death, the report states.

According to the coroner's report, he was driving south on Delta Road when his van crossed the double yellow line and collided with a tractor-trailer, then struck an SUV and went off the road.

The man was heavily entrapped and had to be extricated from his vehicle, according to the coroner's office.

Conditions of others involved in the crash are unknown at this time, according to the report.

State police are investigating, but no autopsy is planned.

