An elderly Codorus Township man has died from injuries he suffered in a two-vehicle crash earlier this month at Codorus State Park, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

Gordon Shive, 77, of Shaffer Road, died at 1:49 p.m. Monday at York Hospital, where he was taken following the June 6 crash, the coroner's office said.

Shive was the front-seat passenger in a vehicle driven by his wife and they were reportedly in the left lane of Route 216 near Codorus State Park when another vehicle ran a stop sign and crashed into the Shives' front passenger door, according to the news release.

Shive was wearing his seat belt, and airbags in the vehicle deployed, the coroner's office said.

He was transported to York Hospital and remained a patient there until his death, according to the coroner's office.

An autopsy is scheduled for 8 a.m. Wednesday at Allentown's Lehigh Valley Hospital, after which an update will be released, the coroner's office said.

Codorus State Park Police are investigating the crash, according to the coroner's office.

