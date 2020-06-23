CLOSE Construction continues at the Mount Rose Avenue, I-83 junction after Governor Wolf allowed certain projects to resume following the COVID-19 shutdown. York Dispatch

A bridge on Old Forge Road in Fairview Township will be closed starting Wednesday for maintenance work.

The bridge spans Little Breeches Creek between Lisburn Road and Foxfire Lane at the York County and Cumberland County line. It is expected to be closed for four to six weeks, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

Work will include milling, paving, rock placement, debris removal and expansion dam replacement.

A detour will be in place using Lisburn Road, Route 2017, and Route 114, which includes Main Street in Lower Allen Township, Cumberland County, and Cedars Road and Lewisberry Road in Fairview Township, York County.

