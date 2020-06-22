CLOSE Governor Tom Wolf announced a Plan for Pennsylvania that will provide citizens and businesses relief, allow for a safe and expedient reopening, and lay a road to recovery from the challenges and hardships created by the 2019 novel coronavirus. York Dispatch

York County had 55 new cases of COVID-19 as of noon Monday, the largest single-day increase the county has seen since data began to be reported in March, the state Department of Health reported.

The unusually high single-day increase pushed the total to 1,351. The closest York County has come to such an increase was April 17, when 50 additional cases were reported.

The large increase came as the state reported 82,186 cases since the outbreak began, an increase of 456 over the day prior. There were three additional deaths statewide linked to the virus. The death toll now stands at 6,426.

There was one new death in York County, pushing the death toll at 36.

There have been 585,662 patients in the state who have tested negative for COVID-19, 19,782 of whom reside in York County.

More: As Pa. takes first steps on police reform, critics say it doesn't go far enough

More: EDITORIAL: Pandemic can't be ignored away

The age breakdown of those who have been tested in the state are as follows, according to the Health Department:

Nearly 1% are ages 0-4

Nearly 1% are ages 5-12

Nearly 2% are ages 13-18

6% are ages 19-24

Nearly 37% are ages 25-49

Nearly 25% are ages 50-64

Nearly 28% are ages 65 or older

As of Monday morning, there were more than 8.9 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus worldwide, with 468,900 deaths linked to the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University.

More than 2.2 million cases had been confirmed in the U.S. — by far the most confirmed cases of any country — with the death toll approaching 120,000.

— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2020/06/22/york-county-breaks-1-300-covid-19-cases-reports-one-new-death/3235116001/