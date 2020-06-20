CLOSE In peak allergy season, sneezing and runny noses are widespread across the U.S. Fortunately, they're not common symptoms of COVID-19, the disease the coronavirus causes. Wochit

York County had 26 new COVID-19 cases as of noon Saturday, bringing the total to 1,255 since the outbreak began, the state Department of Health reported.

Statewide, there were 504 additional cases, pushing the total to 81,266.

There were no new deaths recorded in York County as the toll remained at 35.

There were 20 new deaths in Pennsylvania, for 6,419 overall. Of that total, 4,381 have occurred in nursing or personal care facilities.

There are 556,461 patients who have tested negative to date, including 19,263 in York County, health officials said..

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 17,000 cases of COVID-19 and 3,034 cases among employees, for a total of 20,034 overall. Approximately 6,180 of Pennsylvania's total cases are in health care workers.

