Preschool graduation ceremony to close part of South Duke Street Saturday
The 600 block of South Duke Street will be closed to traffic from 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Saturday for a preschool graduation ceremony at Crispus Attucks Charter School.
Motorists are asked to exercise patience and use extra caution in the area because a large number of participants are expected to attend the ceremony, according to a news release.
