LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Click here to read the full obituaries and leave condolences for the families.

Beever, Rodney

Burnham, Thomas

Cunningham, Pauline

Davis, Harry

Fornwalt, Carl

Healey, Sean

Howell, Deanna

Hughes, Pauline

Johnson, Jacob

Keck, Gayle

Keim, Cornelius

Lee, Edward

Lescalleet, Jack

Lll, Edward

Mahan, Paula

Martin, Priscilla

Merkert, Robert

Metcalf, Granville

Myers, Eva

Rentzel, Jason

Rider, Rachel

Roberts, Esther

Runk, Dean

Sanger, Emma

Shearer, Kenneth

Steele, Christopher

Striebig, Alverta

Thomas, Mark

Wetzel, Robert

Wineka, Debra

Zeigler, Mae

Zeigler, Patricia

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2020/06/20/local-obituaries-saturday-june-20/3228735001/