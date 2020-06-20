CLOSE The infield at PeoplesBank Park is being resurfaced in time for the 2019 season. York Dispatch

The independent Atlantic League announced Friday it has canceled its 2020 baseball season because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The York Revolution is exploring alternate plans for PeoplesBank Park this summer, which could include some baseball.

The Revolution will partner with its Atlantic League foe Lancaster Barnstormers to turn the longtime friendly rivalry into an inter-county baseball and new community outreach initiative.

“The plan would build on the long-time 'War of the Roses' partnership of the two clubs,” the Revolution said in a news release. “Senior managers from each club have already begun discussing options, as well as several new variations of the longstanding ‘War’ that would welcome new activities and events in each city, with each being cross-promoted and co-hosted by the two clubs.”

The Revolution also is planning a variety of outdoor dining events, movies on the ballpark video board, hosting of youth and men’s league baseball games, and community events and private parties.

The team has begun marketing its large outdoor seating areas as alternative meeting and event spaces for area companies and organizations seeking options that conform with health official recommendations during the pandemic, the release said.

In October, the inaugural fast-pitch United Wiffle Ball National Championship is set to be played at PeoplesBank Park.

“Accepting the reality of not being able to safely and economically play our regular season is painful and heartbreaking — and we support this action, because It has become clear that player safety and economic considerations make what we typically do infeasible,” Revolution President Eric Menzer said in a statement.

“We would never want to do anything that imperils the health of our fans, players, or employees.”

