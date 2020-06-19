CLOSE VIDEO: Coronavirus: 6 tips for staying healthy York Dispatch

York County had 20 additional cases of COVID-19 as of noon Friday, pushing the total to 1,229 since the outbreak began, the state Health Department reported.

Statewide, the case count hit 80,762, an increase of 526 over the day prior. There were also 38 new deaths linked to COVID-19. The death toll now stands at 6,399.

There were no new deaths in York County. The death toll remained at 35.

There have been 556,456 patients in the state who have tested negative for COVID-19, 18,988 of whom reside in York County.

The age breakdown of those who have been tested in the state are as follows, according to the Health Department:

Nearly 1% are ages 0-4

Nearly 1% are ages 5-12

Nearly 2% are ages 13-18

6% are ages 19-24

Nearly 37% are ages 25-49

Nearly 25% are ages 50-64

28% are ages 65 or older

As of Friday morning, there were more than 8.5 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus worldwide, with 454,600 deaths linked to the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Nearly 2.2 million cases had been confirmed in the U.S. — by far the most confirmed cases of any country — with the death toll exceeding 118,000.

