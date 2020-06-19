Classic rock bands REO Speedwagon and Styx have rescheduled their concert for the 2021 York State Fair, officials said Friday. (Photo: http://reospeedwagon.com/)

Classic rock bands REO Speedwagon and Styx have rescheduled their concert for the 2021 York State Fair.

The concert, which was canceled this summer along with the fair because of the coronavirus pandemic, will be held at 8 p.m. on July 24, the fair announced Friday in a news release.

All tickets purchased for REO Speedwagon and Styx will remain valid, including for the seats the ticket holder purchased.

The barcode on the tickets will remain active for the 2021 scheduled concert.

Tickets can be refunded starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

