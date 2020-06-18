CLOSE VIDEO: Coronavirus: 6 tips for staying healthy York Dispatch

York County had its 35th death linked to COVID-19 as of noon Thursday, while 14 additional cases pushed the total to 1,209 since the outbreak began, the state Health Department reported.

Statewide, there were 418 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 80,236. There were also 42 additional deaths. The statewide death toll now stands at 6,361.

There have been 543,832 patients in the state who have tested negative for COVID-19, 18,771 of whom reside in York County.

The age breakdown of those who have been tested in the state are as follows, according to the Health Department:

Nearly 1% are ages 0-4

Nearly 1% are ages 5-12

Nearly 2% are ages 13-18

6% are ages 19-24

Nearly 37% are ages 25-49

Nearly 25% are ages 50-64

28% are ages 65 or older

As of Thursday morning, there were more than 8.3 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus worldwide, with 449,600 deaths linked to the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University.

More than 2.1 million cases had been confirmed in the U.S. — by far the most confirmed cases of any country — with the death toll approaching 118,000.

