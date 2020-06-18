York County food inspections: Fast food, Chinese restaurant out of compliance
The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices. Schools are inspected twice per year, according to the Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratories.
Whether an establishment is considered compliant or non-compliant is the discretion of the inspector. There are, however, several violations for which inspectors should automatically consider establishments non-compliant. Called "critical violations," they include food temperature issues, employee hygiene and issues with chemicals and how they're handled.
Depending on the severity of the situation, inspectors and their supervisors could file citations or close an establishment.
Below is a list of establishments that were inspected May 27 to June 15:
OUT OF COMPLIANCE
Inspected June 15
China One, 2146 Palomino Road, Dover Township
o Observed face masks stored hanging next to knives on wall above prep unit.
o Soap was not available at the handwash sink in the kitchen area. (COS)
o A food employee was observed washing their hands at the 3-compartment sink rather than the designated handwash sink. (COS)
o Shelving in walk-in refrigerator and under steam table, and flooring in walk-in refrigerator and walk-in freezer observed to be dirty and in need of cleaning.
o Plumbing system not maintained in good repair - observed pipe leaking at the hand sink in kitchen area of food facility.
o Floor under cooking equipment and in dry storage area and ceiling throughout the food facility is extremely dirty, dusty, and in need of cleaning.
o Observed raw chicken stored over ready-to-eat food in walk-in refrigerator.
o Observed food (flour, rice, sugar) stored uncovered in dry storage area of food facility.
o Observed food stored directly on the floor in walk-in refrigerator and walk-in freezer, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required.
o Refrigerated ready to eat, time/temperature control for safety food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the walk-in refrigerator, is not being date marked.
Wendy’s, 60 W. 11th Ave., Manchester Township
o The person in charge does not demonstrate adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.
o Observed in use fountain soda BIB stored directly on the floor rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required.
o Fountain soda machine dispensing nozzle, a food contact surface, was observed to have mold like residue and was not clean to sight and touch.
o Non-food contact surfaces throughout the facility are not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.
o Mop sink closet door is cracked/broken bottom left side of door has broken off.
o Handwash sink in the rear area would not reach the required 100 degree F temperature until hot water at a different sink was turned on.
o Ceiling vent covers in the salad preparation area and over the oven are extremely dirty and in need of cleaning.
o Observed heavy accumulation of static dust inside the ceiling vents located directly outside of the manager office.
o Cigarette butt found in the preparation room/warewash room hand sink area during the inspection.
o Dishes and utensils observed in the handwash sink, indicating uses other than handwashing.
o Floor in the rear entrance area is made of tile and is cracked/roughened/ and is not a smooth, easily cleanable surface.
o The floor/wall juncture behind the ice machine is not covered and closed to 1/32 inch.
o Drive through area of the food facility is extremely dirty, dusty, and in need of cleaning.
IN COMPLIANCE
Inspected June 12
Allegro Winery, Springettsbury Township
Bottom’s Up Bar & Grill, Hanover
Five Points Farm Market & Greenhouse, Springettsbury Township
Good Country Fruit, Springettsbury Township
Mama D’s, Springettsbury Township
Taco Bell, Springettsbury Township
Tuckeys, Springettsbury Township
The Salad Shack, Shrewsbury Township
Inspected June 11
Big Fat Daddy’s, Manchester Township
Dollar Tree, Fairview Township
Skytop Pizza and Grill, Dover Township
Inspected June 10
The Crazy Tomato, West York
Dutch Country Restaurant, Penn Township
Gettysburg Farm Campground, Dover Township
Palumbo Pizza, West Manchester Township
Ross Dress for Less, West Manchester Township
Inspected June 9
The Apple Cart, York Township
Hufnagle’s Hotel, Hanover
WellSpan Surgery & Rehabilitation Hospital Cafeteria, York Township
Inspected June 8
Above and Beyond Christian Child Care Center LLC, Penn Township
Dickey;s Barbecue Pit, Penn Township
Hanover Railside, Hanover
Olive Garden, Penn Township
Weis Markets, Springettsbury Township
Wisehaven Catering & Special Events, Windsor Township
Inspected June 4
Cooper’s Cakes & Pastries @ Hanover Amish Market, Penn Township
Grillrilla @ Hanover Amish Market, Penn Township
Half Moon Empanadas @ Hanover Amish Market, Penn Township
Luciano’s Deli, Penn Township
McDonald’s, York Township
Northern York County Fire, Rescue & EMS, Franklintown
St. Paul’s Conway, Runkle Annex, Manheim Township
Susie’s Mexican Grill @ Hanover Amish Market, Penn Township
Inspected June 3
Lyndon Diner, West Manchester Township
Pit Stop Mobile Unit, Hanover
Round the Clock Diner, Manchester Township
Round the Clock Diner East, Inc., Springettsbury Township
Royal Farms, Dover Township
Stonybrook Family Restaurant, Springettsbury Township
The Cake Bar, Hanover
Inspected June 2
Union Fire Co, Manchester
Allegro Wine Cellars, Hopewell Township
Great Wall, Manchester Township
Rita’s Italian Ice, Manchester Township
Inspected June 1
Auntie Anne’s, Springettsbury Township
Dairy Queen, Carroll Township
MOD Pizza, Springettsbury Township
Round the Clock Diner, Manchester Township
Round the Clock Diner East, Inc., Springettsbury Township
Inspected May 29
Dimms Original Spice Co., Springettsbury Township
Haines Shoe House, Hellam Township
J L Miller, Springettsbury Township
Kat’s Sweep Shop and Cake Pops by Tisha, Springettsbury Township
Pasta Plus, Springettsbury Township
S&M Creations, Springettsbury Township
Stewartstown Smokehouse Food Truck, Stewartstown
Inspected May 28
Fortune Garden, Red Lion
Guadalajara, Springettsbury Township
The Heart of Sicily, Manchester Township
McDonald’s, Penn Township
Quality Inn & Suites, Springettsbury Township
Wendy’s, Springettsbury Township
Inspected May 27
1 Stop Sunoco Gas Station, Newberry Township
Bourbon Bar & Grill, Hanover (Follow-up inspection after being out of compliance May 13)
Golf Enterprises Inc., Valley Green Golf Course, Newberry Township
Home 2 Suites by Hilton, York Township
Sac Shop, Fairview Township
Southeastern Adams Volunteer Emergency Service, Inc., Conewago Township
Speedway, Fairview Township
Starbucks Coffee Co, York Township
Subway, East Manchester Township
Tapenade Bistro, Inc., York Township
— Ron Musselman can be reached at rmusselman@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @ronmusselman8.
