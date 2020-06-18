Buy Photo . (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices. Schools are inspected twice per year, according to the Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratories.

Whether an establishment is considered compliant or non-compliant is the discretion of the inspector. There are, however, several violations for which inspectors should automatically consider establishments non-compliant. Called "critical violations," they include food temperature issues, employee hygiene and issues with chemicals and how they're handled.

Depending on the severity of the situation, inspectors and their supervisors could file citations or close an establishment.

Below is a list of establishments that were inspected May 27 to June 15:

OUT OF COMPLIANCE

Inspected June 15

China One, 2146 Palomino Road, Dover Township

o Observed face masks stored hanging next to knives on wall above prep unit.

o Soap was not available at the handwash sink in the kitchen area. (COS)

o A food employee was observed washing their hands at the 3-compartment sink rather than the designated handwash sink. (COS)

o Shelving in walk-in refrigerator and under steam table, and flooring in walk-in refrigerator and walk-in freezer observed to be dirty and in need of cleaning.

o Plumbing system not maintained in good repair - observed pipe leaking at the hand sink in kitchen area of food facility.

o Floor under cooking equipment and in dry storage area and ceiling throughout the food facility is extremely dirty, dusty, and in need of cleaning.

o Observed raw chicken stored over ready-to-eat food in walk-in refrigerator.

o Observed food (flour, rice, sugar) stored uncovered in dry storage area of food facility.

o Observed food stored directly on the floor in walk-in refrigerator and walk-in freezer, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required.

o Refrigerated ready to eat, time/temperature control for safety food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the walk-in refrigerator, is not being date marked.

Wendy’s, 60 W. 11th Ave., Manchester Township

o The person in charge does not demonstrate adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.

o Observed in use fountain soda BIB stored directly on the floor rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required.

o Fountain soda machine dispensing nozzle, a food contact surface, was observed to have mold like residue and was not clean to sight and touch.

o Non-food contact surfaces throughout the facility are not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

o Mop sink closet door is cracked/broken bottom left side of door has broken off.

o Handwash sink in the rear area would not reach the required 100 degree F temperature until hot water at a different sink was turned on.

o Ceiling vent covers in the salad preparation area and over the oven are extremely dirty and in need of cleaning.

o Observed heavy accumulation of static dust inside the ceiling vents located directly outside of the manager office.

o Cigarette butt found in the preparation room/warewash room hand sink area during the inspection.

o Dishes and utensils observed in the handwash sink, indicating uses other than handwashing.

o Floor in the rear entrance area is made of tile and is cracked/roughened/ and is not a smooth, easily cleanable surface.

o The floor/wall juncture behind the ice machine is not covered and closed to 1/32 inch.

o Drive through area of the food facility is extremely dirty, dusty, and in need of cleaning.

IN COMPLIANCE

Inspected June 12

Allegro Winery, Springettsbury Township

Bottom’s Up Bar & Grill, Hanover

Five Points Farm Market & Greenhouse, Springettsbury Township

Good Country Fruit, Springettsbury Township

Mama D’s, Springettsbury Township

Taco Bell, Springettsbury Township

Tuckeys, Springettsbury Township

The Salad Shack, Shrewsbury Township

Inspected June 11

Big Fat Daddy’s, Manchester Township

Dollar Tree, Fairview Township

Skytop Pizza and Grill, Dover Township

Inspected June 10

The Crazy Tomato, West York

Dutch Country Restaurant, Penn Township

Gettysburg Farm Campground, Dover Township

Palumbo Pizza, West Manchester Township

Ross Dress for Less, West Manchester Township

Inspected June 9

The Apple Cart, York Township

Hufnagle’s Hotel, Hanover

WellSpan Surgery & Rehabilitation Hospital Cafeteria, York Township

Inspected June 8

Above and Beyond Christian Child Care Center LLC, Penn Township

Dickey;s Barbecue Pit, Penn Township

Hanover Railside, Hanover

Olive Garden, Penn Township

Weis Markets, Springettsbury Township

Wisehaven Catering & Special Events, Windsor Township

Inspected June 4

Cooper’s Cakes & Pastries @ Hanover Amish Market, Penn Township

Grillrilla @ Hanover Amish Market, Penn Township

Half Moon Empanadas @ Hanover Amish Market, Penn Township

Luciano’s Deli, Penn Township

McDonald’s, York Township

Northern York County Fire, Rescue & EMS, Franklintown

St. Paul’s Conway, Runkle Annex, Manheim Township

Susie’s Mexican Grill @ Hanover Amish Market, Penn Township

Inspected June 3

Lyndon Diner, West Manchester Township

Pit Stop Mobile Unit, Hanover

Round the Clock Diner, Manchester Township

Round the Clock Diner East, Inc., Springettsbury Township

Royal Farms, Dover Township

Stonybrook Family Restaurant, Springettsbury Township

The Cake Bar, Hanover

Inspected June 2

Union Fire Co, Manchester

Allegro Wine Cellars, Hopewell Township

Great Wall, Manchester Township

Rita’s Italian Ice, Manchester Township

Inspected June 1

Auntie Anne’s, Springettsbury Township

Dairy Queen, Carroll Township

MOD Pizza, Springettsbury Township

Round the Clock Diner, Manchester Township

Round the Clock Diner East, Inc., Springettsbury Township

Inspected May 29

Dimms Original Spice Co., Springettsbury Township

Haines Shoe House, Hellam Township

J L Miller, Springettsbury Township

Kat’s Sweep Shop and Cake Pops by Tisha, Springettsbury Township

Pasta Plus, Springettsbury Township

S&M Creations, Springettsbury Township

Stewartstown Smokehouse Food Truck, Stewartstown

Inspected May 28

Fortune Garden, Red Lion

Guadalajara, Springettsbury Township

The Heart of Sicily, Manchester Township

McDonald’s, Penn Township

Quality Inn & Suites, Springettsbury Township

Wendy’s, Springettsbury Township

Inspected May 27

1 Stop Sunoco Gas Station, Newberry Township

Bourbon Bar & Grill, Hanover (Follow-up inspection after being out of compliance May 13)

Golf Enterprises Inc., Valley Green Golf Course, Newberry Township

Home 2 Suites by Hilton, York Township

Sac Shop, Fairview Township

Southeastern Adams Volunteer Emergency Service, Inc., Conewago Township

Speedway, Fairview Township

Starbucks Coffee Co, York Township

Subway, East Manchester Township

Tapenade Bistro, Inc., York Township

