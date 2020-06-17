CLOSE Retired environmental educator uses outdoor learning to supplement lack of activity during remote classroom learning due to coronavirus pandemic. York Dispatch

York County saw two additional deaths linked to COVID-19 as of noon Wednesday, pushing the death toll to 34 since the beginning of the outbreak, the state Department of Health reported.

The county case count also reached 1,195, an increase of 12 over the day prior. There have been 18,349 patients who have tested negative in the county, accounting for about 3.4% of the total 533,013 negative tests in the state.

Statewide, the total case total hit 79,818. That's an increase of 335 over the day prior. There were also 43 new deaths, bringing the death toll to 6,319.

The age breakdown of those who have been tested in the state are as follows, according to the Health Department:

Nearly 1% are ages 0-4

Nearly 1% are ages 5-12

Nearly 2% are ages 13-18

6% are ages 19-24

Nearly 37% are ages 25-49

Nearly 25% are ages 50-64

28% are ages 65 or older

As of Wednesday morning, there were more than 8.2 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus worldwide, with 444,500 deaths linked to the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University.

More than 2.1 million cases had been confirmed in the U.S. — by far the most confirmed cases of any country — with the death toll exceeding 117,000.

