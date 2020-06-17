Buy Photo York City Hall in York City, Friday, March 23, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: Dawn J Sagert, The York Dispatch)

The York City's Treasurer’s Office will reopen Monday to the public.

Customers will be able to pay items such as parking tickets, sewer/refuse bill and tax bills in person at City Hall, 101 S. George St. The office will be open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, except holidays.

Customers are required to maintain social distancing and wear masks upon entering the building. Those paying in person are asked to pay by personal check, credit card, cashier’s check or money order instead of cash, according to a news release.

Residents who want to participate in the extended sewer amnesty program are encouraged to apply online or by calling 717-849-5223 to set up an appointment to begin the application process in person.

All applications will be processed by appointment only. The program has been extended to July 24.

In order to limit person-to-person contact and encourage social distancing, the other bureaus of city government will continue to operate by appointment only, the release said..

