York County had 14 additional cases of COVID-19 as of noon Tuesday, bringing the total to 1,183 since the outbreak began, the state Department of Health reported.

Statewide, there had been 79,483 cases reported, an increase of 362 over the day prior. There were also 33 new deaths linked to the virus. The death toll in the state now stands at 6,276.

York County had not reported any new deaths since the day prior. The total death toll remained at 32.

There have been 523,609 patients who have tested negative for COVID-19 in the state, 18,149 of whom reside in York county.

The age breakdown of those who have been tested in the state are as follows, according to the Health Department:

Nearly 1% are ages 0-4

Nearly 1% are ages 5-12

Nearly 2% are ages 13-18

6% are ages 19-24

Nearly 37% are ages 25-49

Nearly 25% are ages 50-64

28% are ages 65 or older

As of Tuesday morning, there were more than 8 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus worldwide, with 437,600 deaths linked to the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University.

More than 2.1 million cases had been confirmed in the U.S. — by far the most confirmed cases of any country — with the death toll exceeding 116,000.

