Shrewsbury Twp. man dies from injuries suffered in motorcycle crash
A Shrewsbury Township man has died from injuries suffered in a motorcycle crash last week, according to the York County Coroner’s Office.
Edward Lee, 51, of the 11000 block of Rockville Road, was pronounced dead Saturday at 1:30 p.m. at York Hospital.
He died five days after a single-vehicle wreck, which occurred at about 7:30 p.m. June 8 in the 4000 block of Krebs Road in Codorus Township, the coroner's office said in a news release.
More: Judge denies York DA's motion to drop case against ex-cop who shot man in leg
More: Coroner IDs woman who was ejected from car along I-83
Lee’s cause of death was listed as multiple blunt force trauma. No autopsy was performed.
State police are investigating, the release said.
— Ron Musselman can be reached at rmusselman@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @ronmusselman8.
>>Like what you’re reading? Not a subscriber? Click here for full access to The York Dispatch’s hard-hitting news, local sports and entertainment.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments