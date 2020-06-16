Buy Photo . (Photo: The York Dispatch)

A Shrewsbury Township man has died from injuries suffered in a motorcycle crash last week, according to the York County Coroner’s Office.

Edward Lee, 51, of the 11000 block of Rockville Road, was pronounced dead Saturday at 1:30 p.m. at York Hospital.

He died five days after a single-vehicle wreck, which occurred at about 7:30 p.m. June 8 in the 4000 block of Krebs Road in Codorus Township, the coroner's office said in a news release.

Lee’s cause of death was listed as multiple blunt force trauma. No autopsy was performed.

State police are investigating, the release said.

