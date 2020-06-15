CLOSE WellSpan York Hospital begins COVID-19 coronavirus outdoor screening, Thursday, March 12, 2020. York Dispatch

York County had its 32nd death linked to COVID-19 as of noon Monday, while seven additional cases brought the total to 1,169 since the outbreak began, the state Department of Health reported.

Statewide, there were 323 new cases of COVID-19 since the day prior, pushing the total to 79,121. There were also 28 additional deaths. The statewide death toll now sits at 6,243.

There have been 513,909 patients in the state who have tested negative for the coronavirus, 17,797 of whom reside in York County.

The age breakdown of those who have been tested in the state are as follows, according to the Health Department:

Nearly 1% are ages 0-4

Nearly 1% are ages 5-12

Nearly 2% are ages 13-18

6% are ages 19-24

Nearly 37% are ages 25-49

Nearly 25% are ages 50-64

28% are ages 65 or older

As of Monday morning, there were more than 7.9 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus worldwide, with 434,100 deaths linked to the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University.

More than 2 million cases had been confirmed in the U.S. — by far the most confirmed cases of any country — with the death toll approaching 116,000.

