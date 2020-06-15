Expect to detour: West Market Street to be closed for three days
West Market Street in West Manchester Township will be closed near the York City line from 3 p.m. Friday until reopening at 8 a.m. Tuesday, June 23, for railroad crossing repairs, PennDOT announced.
A detour will be in place using Route 30 and Route 74, according to the state Department of Transportation.
