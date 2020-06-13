CLOSE VIDEO: Coronavirus: 6 tips for staying healthy York Dispatch

York County had 16 new COVID-19 cases as of noon Saturday, bringing the total to 1,157 since the outbreak began, the state Department of Health reported.

Statewide, there were 463 additional cases, pushing the total to 78,462.

There were no new deaths recorded in York County as the toll remained at 31.

There were 49 new deaths in Pennsylvania, for 6,211 overall. Of that total, 4,268 have occurred in nursing or personal care facilities.

There are 496,589 patients who have tested negative to date, including 17,323 in York County.

Nearly 74 percent of patients diagnosed have recovered from the coronavirus, health officials said.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

