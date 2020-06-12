CLOSE Governor Tom Wolf announced a Plan for Pennsylvania that will provide citizens and businesses relief, allow for a safe and expedient reopening, and lay a road to recovery from the challenges and hardships created by the 2019 novel coronavirus. York Dispatch

York County had 24 additional cases of COVID-19 as of noon Friday, bringing the total to 1,141 since the outbreak began, the state Department of Health reported.

Statewide, there were 77,999 cases of COVID-19, an increase of 686 over the day prior. There were also 49 new deaths linked to the coronavirus. The death toll now sits at 6,162.

There were no new deaths in York County. The death toll remained at 31.

There have been 488,385 patients in the state who have tested negative for the coronavirus, 17,096 of whom reside in York County.

Buy Photo WellSpan's second drive-thru coronavirus testing site in York County is open at the York Expo Center, Friday, March 20, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The age breakdown of those who have been tested in the state are as follows, according to the Health Department:

Nearly 1% are ages 0-4

Nearly 1% are ages 5-12

Nearly 2% are ages 13-18

6% are ages 19-24

Nearly 37% are ages 25-49

25% are ages 50-64

28% are ages 65 or older

As of Friday morning, there were more than 7.5 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus worldwide, with 422,100 deaths linked to the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University.

More than 2 million cases had been confirmed in the U.S. — by far the most confirmed cases of any country — with the death toll approaching 114,000.

— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.

