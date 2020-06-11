CLOSE Five tips from therapists on how to cope with coronavirus anxiety York Dispatch

York County had its 31st death linked to COVID-19 as of noon Thursday, while 15 additional cases brought the total to 1,117 since the outbreak began, the state Department of Health reported.

Statewide, there were 467 new cases of COVID-19, bringing that total to 77,313. There were also 51 new deaths. The statewide death toll now stands at 6,113.

There have been 476,439 patients in the state who have tested negative for the coronavirus,16,539 of whom reside in York County.

The age breakdown of those who have been tested in the state are as follows, according to the Health Department:

Nearly 1% are ages 0-4

Nearly 1% are ages 5-12

Nearly 2% are ages 13-18

6% are ages 19-24

Nearly 37% are ages 25-49

25% are ages 50-64

28% are ages 65 or older

As of Thursday morning, there were more than 7.4 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus worldwide, with 417,500 deaths linked to the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University.

More than 2 million cases had been confirmed in the U.S. — by far the most confirmed cases of any country — with the death toll exceeding 113,000.

