Robert A. Kinsley, who founded Kinsley Construction Inc. in 1963 and built it into a business empire, died Wednesday at age 79.

“We have lost an amazing leader,” Robert A. Kinsley II, CEO of Kinsley Enterprises, said in a statement to Kinsley employees. “Bob was our founder, a visionary leader and man with unfailing energy. He cannot be replaced.

“There are no words big enough to describe the impact he had on so many of us. All of us will remember just trying to keep up with him when he walked across a job site.”

While day-to-day operations of the company were managed by Robert A. Kinsley's sons, he still was actively involved in daily business operations.

He “worked tirelessly serving the needs of his customers and community,” the company said on its Facebook page.

A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. To share condolences with the family, please email condolences@rkinsley.com.

