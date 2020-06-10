Share This Story!
Let friends in your social network know what you are reading about
York County's COVID-19 aid less than half of Lancaster County's
"We were not happy with the inequitable distribution of money," said county President Commissioner Julie Wheeler.
Sent!
A link has been sent to your friend's email address.
Posted!
A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.
York County's COVID-19 aid less than half of Lancaster County's
A parade of first responders, including police, fire and a medical helicopter, show support for WellSpan York Hospital staff Tuesday, May 26, 2020. York Dispatch
York County will be forced to work with less than half the amount of federal aid than Lancaster County and substantially less than six other counties as it charts its recovery from the the COVID-19 pandemic.
Although York County's population is about 83% of Lancaster County's, it is slated to receive $40.5 million in federal recovery aid compared to Lancaster's $95 million. Commissioners and those spearheading recovery efforts on Wednesday said they aren't pleased.
“Obviously, it’s a disparity that we’re not happy about,” said Silas Chamberlin, leader of the YoCo Strong Recovery Task Force. "York County and Lancaster have a similar population. We should have received a similar amount of funding. We haven’t. So we’re moving ahead the best we can.”
More: York County to receive $40.5 million in COVID-19 relief funds
More: Coronavirus pandemic: Here's what York County's data looks like
More: Wolf: York County entering green phase next Friday
The funding discrepancy stems from just one factor: York County doesn't have enough people.
With a population of roughly 450,000, it fell just short of the 500,000 threshold required to receive direct aid from the federal CARES Act that passed in late March.
Instead, it has to wait for the state government to divvy up CARES Act pandemic relief funding.
Late last month, Wolf signed a $25.75 billion funding package that provided $625 million in federal CARES Act funding to counties for recovery efforts.
York County isn't expected to receive its cut until mid-July, said President Commissioner Julie Wheeler.
The state's disbursed funds proved small compared to Lancaster and the other six most-populous counties in the state: Philadelphia, Allegheny, Montgomery, Bucks, Delaware and Chester, all of which surpassed the 500,000-resident threshold and received funding directly from the federal government.
"We were not happy with the inequitable distribution of money," Wheeler said. "But like York County, we rise to the challenge and do with the best we have."
Chamberlin detailed how the YoCo Strong Recovery Task Force hopes to apply the funding York County did receive to rehabilitate a local economy hard hit by the pandemic and better prepare the county for future crises.
On Wednesday, state officials reported York County has had 1,102 COVID-19 cases and 30 deaths linked to the virus since the outbreak began.
Chamberlin unveiled a variety of recommendations that were put together by representatives from 13 business sectors, he said. Those present noted, though, not every recommendation may be adopted by the county.
Perhaps most notably, the task force suggested the creation of a York County health bureau. There are only six counties in the state and four municipalities that have such bureaus, one of which is York City.
"We've done quite well, but we believe there's significant room for improvement," Chamberlin said.
Posted!
A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.
Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:
- 1 of 201
- 2 of 201
- 3 of 201
- 4 of 201
- 5 of 201
- 6 of 201
- 7 of 201
- 8 of 201
- 9 of 201
- 10 of 201
- 11 of 201
- 12 of 201
- 13 of 201
- 14 of 201
- 15 of 201
- 16 of 201
- 17 of 201
- 18 of 201
- 19 of 201
- 20 of 201
- 21 of 201
- 22 of 201
- 23 of 201
- 24 of 201
- 25 of 201
- 26 of 201
- 27 of 201
- 28 of 201
- 29 of 201
- 30 of 201
- 31 of 201
- 32 of 201
- 33 of 201
- 34 of 201
- 35 of 201
- 36 of 201
- 37 of 201
- 38 of 201
- 39 of 201
- 40 of 201
- 41 of 201
- 42 of 201
- 43 of 201
- 44 of 201
- 45 of 201
- 46 of 201
- 47 of 201
- 48 of 201
- 49 of 201
- 50 of 201
- 51 of 201
- 52 of 201
- 53 of 201
- 54 of 201
- 55 of 201
- 56 of 201
- 57 of 201
- 58 of 201
- 59 of 201
- 60 of 201
- 61 of 201
- 62 of 201
- 63 of 201
- 64 of 201
- 65 of 201
- 66 of 201
- 67 of 201
- 68 of 201
- 69 of 201
- 70 of 201
- 71 of 201
- 72 of 201
- 73 of 201
- 74 of 201
- 75 of 201
- 76 of 201
- 77 of 201
- 78 of 201
- 79 of 201
- 80 of 201
- 81 of 201
- 82 of 201
- 83 of 201
- 84 of 201
- 85 of 201
- 86 of 201
- 87 of 201
- 88 of 201
- 89 of 201
- 90 of 201
- 91 of 201
- 92 of 201
- 93 of 201
- 94 of 201
- 95 of 201
- 96 of 201
- 97 of 201
- 98 of 201
- 99 of 201
- 100 of 201
- 101 of 201
- 102 of 201
- 103 of 201
- 104 of 201
- 105 of 201
- 106 of 201
- 107 of 201
- 108 of 201
- 109 of 201
- 110 of 201
- 111 of 201
- 112 of 201
- 113 of 201
- 114 of 201
- 115 of 201
- 116 of 201
- 117 of 201
- 118 of 201
- 119 of 201
- 120 of 201
- 121 of 201
- 122 of 201
- 123 of 201
- 124 of 201
- 125 of 201
- 126 of 201
- 127 of 201
- 128 of 201
- 129 of 201
- 130 of 201
- 131 of 201
- 132 of 201
- 133 of 201
- 134 of 201
- 135 of 201
- 136 of 201
- 137 of 201
- 138 of 201
- 139 of 201
- 140 of 201
- 141 of 201
- 142 of 201
- 143 of 201
- 144 of 201
- 145 of 201
- 146 of 201
- 147 of 201
- 148 of 201
- 149 of 201
- 150 of 201
- 151 of 201
- 152 of 201
- 153 of 201
- 154 of 201
- 155 of 201
- 156 of 201
- 157 of 201
- 158 of 201
- 159 of 201
- 160 of 201
- 161 of 201
- 162 of 201
- 163 of 201
- 164 of 201
- 165 of 201
- 166 of 201
- 167 of 201
- 168 of 201
- 169 of 201
- 170 of 201
- 171 of 201
- 172 of 201
- 173 of 201
- 174 of 201
- 175 of 201
- 176 of 201
- 177 of 201
- 178 of 201
- 179 of 201
- 180 of 201
- 181 of 201
- 182 of 201
- 183 of 201
- 184 of 201
- 185 of 201
- 186 of 201
- 187 of 201
- 188 of 201
- 189 of 201
- 190 of 201
- 191 of 201
- 192 of 201
- 193 of 201
- 194 of 201
- 195 of 201
- 196 of 201
- 197 of 201
- 198 of 201
- 199 of 201
- 200 of 201
- 201 of 201
Other recommendations included establishing a permanent county emergency task force, producing crisis and pandemic resource tools so businesses aren't blindsided, and pushing for advanced access to broadband.
In addition, the report found that the county should mull a permanent funding pool for small businesses and create a stockpile or joint purchasing program for personal protective equipment.
What's critical and key to some of these recommendations, Chamberlin said, is that the county commissioners use their political influence to advocate for change at the state and federal level to ensure the county is more prepared going forward.
The task force's full plan can be found at www.preparedyork.com/reopen/.
— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments