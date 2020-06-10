CLOSE VIDEO: Coronavirus symptoms and who is at risk York Dispatch

York County had eight additional COVID-19 cases as of noon Wednesday, pushing the total to 1,102 since the outbreak began, the state Department of Health reported.

Statewide, the case total reached 76,846. That's an increase of 410 over the day prior. There were also 48 additional deaths linked to the coronavirus, bringing the death toll to 6,062.

There were no new deaths in York County. The death toll remained at 30.

There have been 467,329 patients in the state who have tested positive, 16,539 of whom reside in York County.

More: Coronavirus pandemic: Here's what York County's data looks like

More: Elderly woman dies in West Manchester Twp. house fire

The age breakdown of those who have been tested in the state are as follows, according to the Health Department:

Nearly 1% are ages 0-4

Nearly 1% are ages 5-12

Nearly 2% are ages 13-18

6% are ages 19-24

Nearly 37% are ages 25-49

25% are ages 50-64

28% are ages 65 or older

As of Wednesday morning, there were more than 7.2 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus worldwide, with 412,000 deaths linked to the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University.

More than 1.9 million cases had been confirmed in the U.S. — by far the most confirmed cases of any country — with the death toll exceeding 112,000.

— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2020/06/10/york-county-has-8-new-covid-19-cases-no-additional-deaths/5333467002/