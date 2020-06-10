LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

York City Police are on the scene of a reported shooting at Penn Park.

York County 911 supervisors confirmed they received a call for service to a shooting at about 6:19 p.m. Wednesday evening.

An ambulance was dispatched to Penn Park, where York City Police were on the scene, a supervisor said.

The supervisor added that there are injuries reported, though he did not know their severity, or how many victims are involved.

— This story is developing. Check back for updates.

