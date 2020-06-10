Buy Photo LOGO POLICE (Photo: The York Dispatch)

York City Police are on the scene of a reported shooting at Penn Park.

York County 911 supervisors confirmed they received a call for service to a shooting at about 6:19 p.m. Wednesday evening.

An ambulance was dispatched to Penn Park, where York City Police were on the scene, a supervisor said.

The supervisor added that there are injuries reported, though he did not know their severity, or how many victims are involved.

— This story is developing. Check back for updates.

More: Coroner: Woman found dead at Pinchot Park victim of homicide

More: York Twp. crash injures five people, damages seven cars

More: Coroner identifies woman who died in West Manchester Twp. house fire

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2020/06/10/york-city-police-scene-shooting-penn-park/5338686002/