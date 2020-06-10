Buy Photo thunderstorm logo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for York County for Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Isolated strong to severe thunderstorms are possible, along with gusty winds and hail, mainly after 4 p.m.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for partly sunny conditions. It's expected to be hot and humid and high temperatures could surpass 90 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 30%, with rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, the weather service said.

Thursday's forecast calls for showers and thunderstorms likely before 8 a.m., with a high near 85.

