An elderly woman died in an overnight house fire in West Manchester Township, according to the York County Coroner’s Office.

The home is located in the 3000 block of Lark Drive near the intersection of Dill Road and Hull Drive, according to York County 911.

The woman, who lived alone, was pronounced dead in her home at 1:48 a.m., the coroner’s office said in a news release Wednesday morning.

The woman's name will be released after her next of kin has been notified. No autopsy will be conducted, and the cause and manner of death is expected to be released later Wednesday.

A state police fire marshal and the West Manchester Police Department are investigating the cause of the blaze, which started just before midnight.

The home was destroyed from the fire, the coroner’s office said.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.

