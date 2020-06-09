CLOSE VIDEO: Coronavirus: 6 tips for staying healthy York Dispatch

York County saw its 30th death linked to COVID-19 as of noon Tuesday, while eight additional cases brought the total to 1,094 since the beginning of the outbreak, the state Health Department reported.

Statewide, there were 493 additional cases, pushing the total to 76,436. There were also 61 new deaths. The total death toll now stands at 6,014.

There have been 459,248 patients in the state who have tested negative for the coronavirus, 16,061 of whom reside in York County.

More: Coronavirus pandemic: Here's what York County's data looks like

More: Thousands of deaths later, nursing home testing in Pa. still a month out

The age breakdown of those who have been tested in the state are as follows, according to the Health Department:

Nearly 1% are ages 0-4

Nearly 1% are ages 5-12

Nearly 2% are ages 13-18

6% are ages 19-24

Nearly 37% are ages 25-49

25% are ages 50-64

28% are ages 65 or older

As of Tuesday morning, there were more than 7.1 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus worldwide, with 407,300 deaths linked to the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University.

More than 1.9 million cases had been confirmed in the U.S. — by far the most confirmed cases of any country — with the death toll exceeding 111,000.

— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2020/06/09/york-county-has-one-new-death-linked-covid-19-deaths-state-surpass-6-k/5326471002/