When Common Pleas Judge Maria Musti Cook takes over as York County's president judge on Jan. 2, she will be the first woman to hold the position, according to current President Judge Joseph C. Adams.

Cook was first elected as a York County judge in November 2005 and took the bench in January 2006.

Her fellow judges — there are 14 common pleas judges in York County — unanimously chose Cook as their next president judge on Wednesday. The term lasts for five years.

Adams called Cook's appointment historic.

York County Common Pleas Judge Maria Musti Cook (Photo: Submitted)

"It's also worth noting that Judge Musti Cook was also the first female president of the (county) bar association," he said in a statement. That happened in 1995.

Cook has most recently been the supervising judge for both York County's criminal and family court divisions, according to Adams.

She displays "all the attributes of an outstanding judge," Adams said, adding he is sure she will excel as president judge.

Cook is co-chair of York County's Stepping Up Initiative, part of a national initiative that focuses on reducing the number of mentally ill who are incarcerated.

In addition, she is a member of the county's Criminal Justice Advisory Board and a member of the Pennsylvania State Trial Judges Ethics Committee, according to a news release.

Cook is a graduate of York Catholic High School, York College and Dickinson School of Law. She serves on York College's board of trustees.

She also is a member of the Rotary Club of York and the Women's Giving Circle, the news release states.

Cook could not be reached for comment, but in the county's news release quotes her as saying she is honored by the support of her colleagues and that she looks forward to "continuing to serve the residents of York County in this new role."

