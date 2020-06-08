CLOSE WellSpan York Hospital begins COVID-19 coronavirus outdoor screening, Thursday, March 12, 2020. York Dispatch

York County had four additional cases of COVID-19 as of noon Monday, pushing the total to 1,086 since the beginning of the outbreak, the state Department of Health reported.

Statewide, there were 351 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 75,943 since the outbreak began. The death toll also reached 5,952, an increase of 10 since the day before.

York County did not report any additional deaths. The toll remains at 29.

There have been 451,387 patients who have tested negative in the state, 16,061 of whom reside in York County.

Hospital data shows that there are 21 intensive care unit beds, 91 medical or surgical beds and 18 airborne isolation room beds available in York County hospitals.

Three coronavirus patients are on ventilators, with 135 still available, according to the state health department website.

As of Monday morning, there were more than 7 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus worldwide, with 409,800 deaths linked to the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University.

More than 1.9 million cases had been confirmed in the U.S. — by far the most confirmed cases of any country — with the death toll approaching 117,000.

