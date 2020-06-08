Buy Photo Mayflies along the Susqhehanna River in Wrightsville, Saturday, July 13, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

A study of mayfly behavior and why the insects are attracted to light produced on the Wrightsville Bridge may prevent future swarms.

Mayflies have had an "unforeseen effect" on the bridge since 2014 when lighting was first installed on the bridge, causing officials to turn off all lighting during the annual mayfly season to prevent large swarms.

The study, contracted by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, aims to determine why mayflies are attracted to the bridge’s lights and to formulate solutions that may reduce the number of bugs that swarm the bridge, according to a news release.

Several tests will be conducted during the study, including turning off the majority of lights on the bridge and lighting new fixtures of different colors of light.

Additionally, floodlight fixtures will be suspended from the edge of the bridge at select locations, to shine light underneath, the release states.

Testing is scheduled for the following dates:

Contractor to temporarily modify light fixtures: June 8 to June 9

Data collection of lighting and mayfly interaction: June 10 to June 24

Contractor to return light fixtures to original set up: June 25 to June 26

An electrical contractor will preform lighting modifications during the day, causing minor delays for travelers while work is being performed. Pedestrians walking along the bridge should also use caution along the sidewalk when passing the contractor's vehicle, the news release states.

